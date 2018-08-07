Austin Feist has been riding along an individual high with the bat in recent weeks, parallel to his team as it continues to find success late in the season.
Feist came up with another big hit Tuesday night, breaking a scoreless tie with a solo home run in the seventh inning to help Corvallis 2-0 win against Wenatchee in a West Coast League baseball game at Goss Stadium.
A senior-to-be at St. Martin’s University, Feist has hit 22 of 53 (.415) since July 22 and upped his season average from .256 to .306 in that stretch.
Corvallis (40-19, 36-17) has won 14 of its last 15 WCL games, and Tuesday’s victory clinched the team’s sixth straight league series.
“I’ve just been getting in good counts, getting good pitches to hit and I’ve kind of been fueled by the confidence the coaching staff has given me, and the teammates and the fans,” Feist said of his personal success.
The Knights and Pippins (31-27, 26-27 WCL) close the regular season Wednesday at Goss Stadium.
Corvallis then heads to the playoffs, opening the best-of-three division series with Portland at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Goss. The series continues Saturday and if necessary, Sunday at Portland’s Walker Stadium.
Feist, from Burns, batted .320 with homers and 30 RBIs while being named a first team all-conference player this spring at St. Martin’s.
Corvallis is now 20-6 in the second half.
“I just credit it to the team chemistry. We’re all so close and everybody has confidence in each other and trust,” Feist said. “That team bond is like concrete, like (assistant) coach (Youngjin) Yoon says it’s like concrete and that really helps us bring the energy and we’ve been just firing on all cylinders.”
Feist’s homer to open the bottom of the seventh came on a 1-1 count against Pippins starting pitcher Chase Farrell.
The Knights added an insurance run after Farrell departed.
Trace Tammaro singled to right, advanced on a Brendan Beck sacrifice bunt and scored on Cole Hamilton’s single to left.
Four Knights pitchers combined for the shutout.
Starter Connor Redmond’s night was a short one, as the right-hander is being saved for a possible playoff appearance. He went 2⅔ innings with one hit allowed and one strikeout.
Aaron Shoup went 2⅓ innings, with a strikeout to go with four hits.
Cam Haskell allowed a hit in two innings and ended his night by striking out the side in the seventh. Abbott Haffar worked around a two-out single in the eighth for a scoreless inning.
Louis Crow walked two in the ninth, the second with two outs, but got the last on a line out to second base.
Yakima Valley’s loss dropped the Pippins out of contention for the North Division’s second and final playoff spot.
Shoup gave up two singles soon after entering in the third but drew a grounder to end the threat.
That was the first of two times in the first five innings that Yakima Valley would get a runner as far as second base.
Corvallis did it for the first time in the fifth on Cody Hawken’s two-out double to center. But Beau Philip’s grounder to shortstop to follow produced the third out.
The Pippins had runners at first and second with one out in the sixth before Knights catcher Zak Taylor picked a runner off first and the next batter flew out against Haskell.
Corvallis was in the same spot in the bottom half. Hamilton grounded into a potential double play, but Yakima Valley first baseman Cam Campbell was pulled off the bag by the throw to put runners at first and third with two down.
But it was all for naught as Chandler Anderson flew out to center.
Farrell lasted into the eighth. He gave up six hits, the one run on Feist’s homer and no walks with five strikeouts.
