PORT ANGELES, Wash. — The Corvallis Knights fell 6-3 to Port Angeles on a rainy Tuesday night at Civic Field, snapping their 16-game West Coast League winning streak.
Andy Atwood singled three times and drove in a run for the Knights (28-7, 22-7 WCL, 1-1 second half). They lost for the first time since an 8-5 setback to Bellingham back on June 20 and had won 18 in a row against all competition.
Jake Holcroft (Portland) had two hits and an RBI. Pilots’ teammate Tracye Tammaro singled and had an RBI for the Knights, who stranded 12 runners.
Corvallis trailed 3-0 early before breaking through in the fifth on Tammaro’s RBI single. They pulled even in the sixth on RBIs by Holcroft and Atwood.
A solo homer in the seventh gave the Lefties a 4-3 lead. They added two unearned runs in the eighth inning to clinch the win and even the series 1-1.
Corvallis starter Chase Watkins (Cal Poly) pitched into the sixth and allowed two earned runs, with eight strikeouts. He had not allowed a run in three appearances before Tuesday.