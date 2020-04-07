Corvallis Knights continue preparations for summer season

During a WCL conference call Monday, Miller heard from a fellow general manager that a few people were upset that the league was trying to have a season. It was explained to them that it’s more than just a baseball game.

“It comes full circle that it affects so many people,” Miller said, also noting vendors depending on sales. “If we’re not playing, it’s not just ‘oh, too bad, no baseball.’ There’s a lot of lost revenue and jobs and businesses affected by that.”

Host families that provide lodging for players during the summer are in place.

Area businesses that sponsor the team are also on board.

“They’ve basically said, ‘if you guys are playing that means we’re open.’ So that’s a good thing,” Miller said.

Single-game tickets were slated to go on sale April 15, but that has been pushed back to at least May 15. The team hopes to have more information by May 1 and be able to make more definitive plans.

Other baseball news

American Legion baseball announced Tuesday that its eight regional tournaments and World Series have been canceled.