Walks and errors helped end the Knights’ 17-game home winning streak as they fell 5-3 to Yakima Valley in their regular-season finale.
Corvallis led 3-0 through four innings but two leadoff walks and a wild pitch led to two runs for the Pippins. In the eighth, two errors resulted in three unearned runs, erasing a 3-2 Knights’ advantage.
It was the first home loss since July 1 for Corvallis (40-20-1, 36-18 WCL, 20-7 second half), which went 14-2 in its last 16 West Coast League games to capture the South Division pennant by one-half game over Portland.
First baseman Trace Tammaro (Portland in 2018-19) was 3-for-4 and started two double plays, including a nifty 3U, 3-6 DP to end the ninth. Zak Taylor (Oregon State), Chad Stevens (Portland) and Brendan Beck (Stanford) added doubles.
Right fielder Austin Feist (St. Martin’s) had a two-run single, giving him 41 for the season, tops in the WCL. He had 19 RBIs in his final 12 league games.
The Knights will host Portland at 6:30 p.m. Friday in Game 1 of the best-of-3 South Division playoff series. Portland right-hander Connor Knutson (3-2, 4.82) is the projected starter.
Game 2 and Game 3 (if necessary) will be at Portland on Saturday and Sunday. If the Knights advance, they will have home-field advantage for the WCL Championship Series, which starts Aug. 14 at the North Division entrant’s venue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.