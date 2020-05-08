Corvallis Knights cancel summer season

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

(This story will be updated.)

There will be no baseball at Goss Stadium this summer.

The Corvallis Knights announced Friday morning that they are canceling their season due to COVID-19 measures and won’t play in the West Coast League, a 12-team, professionally run collegiate wood-bat league.

The Knights, winners of the last four league titles, have been in Corvallis since 2007.

“These are clearly unprecedented times, and rough on us all. We want to be playing, to be entertaining, but it’s not meant to be this year,” said Corvallis president and general manager Bre Miller in a release. “During this pause, it sure makes us appreciate how good we’ve had it. We feel like no one has it better. We set record after record last season, from wins to averaging 1,679 fans per game, and we did so thanks to our amazing fans, partners, players, coaches and staff. Summer Knights at Goss were magical, and they will be magical again.”

Corvallis is the second WCL team to cancel its season. The Bellingham Bells did so on April 24 after Mayor Seth Fleetwood declared that all events in that city through Aug. 31 of this year be cancelled.