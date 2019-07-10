{{featured_button_text}}
Knights logo

The Corvallis Knights will go with a new logo starting this season.

 Courtesy Corvallis Knights

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — The Corvallis Knights had the Wednesday finale of a three-game West Coast League baseball series at Port Angeles rained out.

The Knights (28-7, 22-7 WCL) return home Thursday to host Hayesville in a nonleague game at 6:30 p.m. at Goss Stadium. Corvallis returns to WCL play Friday, opening a three-game set with Kelowna at Goss, also at 6:30 p.m. 

The Knights lost 6-3 to Port Angeles on Tuesday, snapping an 18-game winning streak, 16 of which came in league play. Corvallis won the WCL South Division and has clinched a playoff spot.

