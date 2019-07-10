PORT ANGELES, Wash. — The Corvallis Knights had the Wednesday finale of a three-game West Coast League baseball series at Port Angeles rained out.
The Knights (28-7, 22-7 WCL) return home Thursday to host Hayesville in a nonleague game at 6:30 p.m. at Goss Stadium. Corvallis returns to WCL play Friday, opening a three-game set with Kelowna at Goss, also at 6:30 p.m.
The Knights lost 6-3 to Port Angeles on Tuesday, snapping an 18-game winning streak, 16 of which came in league play. Corvallis won the WCL South Division and has clinched a playoff spot.