Center fielder Briley Knight doubled three times and drove in three runs on Wednesday night to lead the Corvallis Knights to an 8-1 win over Bend in a West Coast League South Division game at Goss Stadium.
A rising sophomore at Utah from Crescent Valley High School, Knight smacked RBI doubles in the first, third and seventh innings and scored after each. He increased his team lead in doubles (16) and RBIs (37).
Shortstop Brooks Lee singled twice and drove in four runs. His final two RBIs capped a three-run seventh inning that gave the Knights an insurmountable 7-1 advantage.
Third baseman Andy Atwood doubled, singled and scored three times.
Knight concluded July with 23 RBIs in 19 games.
Starter Jackson Arnsdorf (Corban) went 5⅔ innings and allowed one run on four hits, with five strikeouts. He now has five wins, second in the WCL to teammate Tevita Gerber (6) of Dixie State.
Relievers Marques Johnson (Riverside CC), William Kempner (Gonzaga) and Nick Caviglia (Utah) combined to keep the Elks off the board over the final 3.1 innings.
The Knights (41-10, 33-10 WCL, 12-4 second half) thus evened the series 1-1. Thursday’s 6:30 p.m. finale matches Mesa CC’s Michael Hartsell (1-3, 4.73) for the Elks and UC Riverside’s Abbott Haffar (1-0, 2.70) for Corvallis.