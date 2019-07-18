A team familiar to many current and recent Corvallis Knights and Oregon State Beavers put a scare into the three-time West Coast League champions Thursday night.
Chaffey, a Seattle-based team with a roster of primarily high school players, was in a 1-1 ballgame in the fifth inning with their collegiate wood-bat opponents before the older squad found its bats.
Corvallis scored six runs in the fifth and five more in the sixth and held on for a 13-8 nonleague baseball win at Goss Stadium.
Playing the Knights (33-7) for the first time, Chaffey (31-12) was also competing in a Corvallis-area tournament the past three days.
On its website, Chaffey declares itself “the Northwest’s premiere baseball club.” Its alumni list makes it hard to argue.
Other Chaffey alumni include former Beavers Michael Conforto, Andrew Moore, Jake Mulholland, Kyle Nobach, Michael Gretler and Trevor Morrison.
Current Knight and Oregon State player Matthew Gretler — Michael’s younger brother — played for Chaffey last season. Current Knight and former Beaver Andy Atwood was on the 2015 roster.
“At the time it really jump-started my career,” said Atwood, who played two summers for Chaffey and now and now attends Texas Rio Grand Valley. “I owe a lot of success to Chaffey to where I’ve been in my collegiate career. They have bright futures ahead of them. They’re a good team. It was fun to see what they brought tonight.”
Matthew Gretler was there for four seasons and his brother three before that. Matthew Gretler and Atwood played one summer together under Chaffey's current coaching staff.
“It’s a big deal. They’re obviously one of the best in Seattle,” Gretler said. “There’s a lot of good alums that have gone through there, so it’s special to wear a Chaffey uniform.”
Gretler said seeing the names that have come through the Chaffey program is a big draw.
“The coaches over there are great and they’re really good at developing players. With the alums they’ve had to, it’s obvious they know what they’re doing,” he said.
“You’ve got those big-name guys. You want to follow in their footsteps. You learn from the same people you learn from. That’s cool to do.”
The Knights got on the scoreboard first when Briley Knight, the WCL’s reigning player of the week, sent a solo home run to right field in the bottom of the first inning.
Chaffey, competing in its second game of the day after playing a tournament contest at Goss on Thursday morning, had runners on base in each of the first three innings, twice getting a runner to second.
But Corvallis reliever Connor Redmond struck out the side in the fourth.
Chaffey came back in the fifth to tie the game against Marques Johnson, who joined the Knights on Tuesday and got Thursday’s pitching win.
Corvallis, which had the previous three days off, then took control in the bottom half of the inning against new pitcher Jake Snyder. Two-run singles by Matthew Gretler and Elliot Willy highlighted the six-run frame.
Eric Hill got Chaffey 1-2-3 in the sixth with two strikeouts.
The Knights added five more in the sixth, with Nick Yovetich’s three-run triple doing the most damage. The visitors rallied to get those five runs back in the seventh against Trevor Bateson.
Chaffey got two more in the eighth versus Nick Caviglia.
In the bottom half, Yovetich’s double and a throwing error on the play put the final tally on the board.
Corvallis returns to WCL play Friday, hosting Walla Walla in the opener of a three-game series at Goss with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. That leads to next week’s all-star game, for which seven Knights were selected.