PORT ANGELES, Wash. — Dixie State lefty Tevita Gerber struck out 14 and allowed just two hits and two unearned runs in 5.2 innings on Monday night to lead the Corvallis Knights to an 11-3 West Coast League victory over Port Angeles at Civic Field.
Gerber has now won seven straight decisions. He leads the WCL with seven wins; his 50 strikeouts rank fourth and he has allowed one or fewer earned runs in seven of his last eight starts.
The 14 strikeouts are a personal-best and 2019 team best. He lowered his earned-run average from 2.49 to 2.20 on Monday, and has not allowed an earned run in his last 11.1 innings.
Nick Yovetich had sacrifice flies in the first and fifth innings and added a two-run single in the sixth, when the Knights scored three times for a 7-2 lead, breaking the game open. Andy Atwood and Michael Dixon homered in the seventh.
Tracye Tammaro added a two-run double and Briley Knight had three hits and scored twice. The game was a makeup for a July 10 postponement.
The Knights (44-12, 36-12 WCL, 15-6 second half) begin their final regular-season road series of the summer at Bellingham at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday. Connor Redmond (0-1, 2.02) is their projected starting pitcher.