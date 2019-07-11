Corvallis got back to its winning ways during a quick break from the West Coast League baseball schedule.
The Knights scored a combined eight runs in the third and fourth innings Thursday to pull away from Hayesville for a 12-4 victory in a nonleague game at Goss Stadium.
Michael Curialle had four hits, including a home run, and two RBIs for Corvallis (29-7, 22-7 WCL). Jake Holcroft added three hits and Michael Dixon two RBIs in an 18-hit effort for the Knights.
“I was sitting some breaking pitches early in the game and got them and put good swings on them,” said Curialle, a freshman at UCLA this fall.
Corvallis had its 18-game winning streak snapped Tuesday in a 6-3 loss at Port Angeles. All but two of those wins came in league play. Wednesday’s series finale at Port Angeles was rained out, ending a stretch of 22 straight days played for the Knights.
Corvallis returns to league play Friday, hosting Kelowna in the opener of a three-game series at 6:30 p.m.
“We just bounced back from that (loss),” Curialle said. “We just try to win every game and go after it.”
Hayesville, a Salem-based team featuring primary players from Corban University and Chemeketa Community College, put up Thursday’s first run.
The Hammers’ initial hit was a Tristan Fergus solo home run to left field off Nick Caviglia to lead off the third inning for a 1-0 lead.
The Knights went ahead with three runs in the bottom half, highlighted by Curialle’s two-out solo homer to left cap the scoring. Curialle said he was pitched a hanging curveball that he made good contact with.
“I punched that ball pretty good and I knew that was out right away,” he said.
Dixon and Holcroft singled before Dixon scored when an errant throw trying to catch Holcroft stealing second went into center field. Jake Harvey’s grounder to first base scored Holcroft.
Curialle then smashed his fourth home run of the summer to make it 3-1.
In the fifth, Corvallis scored runs in five straight at-bats on a Dixon double, Holcroft triple, Harvey single, Gretler double and Curialle single.
Hayesville got a run back in the fifth and Corvallis tacked on another in the sixth. Fergus, a rising Chemeketa sophomore from Dayton, hit his second homer of the game leading off the seventh.
The Knights got three more runs in the eighth with the help of three straight one-out singles.
Hayesville scored the game’s final run in the ninth.
A left-hander from University of Utah, Caviglia went three innings, giving up one hit, one earned run and a walk with four strikeouts.
Corvallis’ three relievers — Sean Fekete, Trevor Bateson and Colton Meyer —each worked two innings and allowed one earned run.
Corvallis got past Hayesville 4-2 in a July 1 game at Goss.
Caviglia started that game as well, pitching five shutout innings while striking out three and allowing three hits and no walks. Dixon had a two-run home run.
The Knights clinched the first half WCL South Division title last week and will have home-field advantage for the divisional playoffs next month.
On Law Enforcement Night on Thursday, the Knights wore special jerseys with three-digit numbers representing Corvallis Police Department officer badge numbers.