Designated hitter Nick Yovetich blasted his second homer of the summer but the Corvallis Knights fell 3-2 to Bend in the opener of a West Coast League South Division game before a Goss Stadium crowd of 1,788.
Yovetich’s homer gave the Knights a 1-0 lead in the second inning. However, Bend scored three times in the fourth and held on to even a six-game matchup between the teams at 2-2.
The Knights (40-10, 32-10 WCL, 11-4 second half) ran themselves out of a chance to tie the game in ninth. A two-base error and a walk put Michael Curialle (UCLA) and Yovetich on second and first with one out.
Both moved up one base on a wild pitch but Curialle tried to score when the ball rolled near the Knights’ dugout. He was gunned down at home for the second out and Michael Dixon flew out to end the game.
Curialle tripled and scored to trim the lead to 3-2 in the seventh inning when Dixon prolonged a rundown after being picked off. The Knights also had a runner thrown out stealing in the eighth inning.
Starter Connor Redmond went four innings and suffered his first loss. Eric Hill added five scoreless innings of relief, allowing two hits and striking out three.
The teams meet again at Goss Stadium on Wednesday and Thursday, starting at 6:30 each night. Corban’s Jackson Arnsdorf (4-1, 1.40) will start for the Knights on Wednesday; Bend’s probable is undetermined.