Complete team efforts by the Corvallis Knights, which have seemed to come nearly every time out the past month, have been too much for the rest of the West Coast League to handle.
The Knights got another one Friday as they try to lock up home-field advantage for what they hope is a lengthy playoff run in the chase of a fourth straight league title.
David Watson allowed only an unearned run in 4⅔ innings of relief and Elliot Willy knocked in three runs in a 9-2 win against potential playoff opponent Walla Walla at Goss Stadium.
The Knights (34-7, 26-7) have won 24 of their last 25 games and 20 of 21 in league play dating to consecutive home losses to Bellingham June 19-20.
“The pitching tonight was unreal,” said Willy, an Oregon State outfielder. “He kind of came in and really set the tone. When you’ve got pitchers dealing like that it really makes things a little bit easier for the offense.”
Watson, a right-hander from the University of Utah, had a bounce-back effort after giving up a combined seven earned runs in 11 innings covering his previous two appearances.
Watson (4-0) pitched four full innings Friday before giving up a hit. He allowed two hits and one walk while striking out five.
Walla Walla (25-13, 20-13) got both hits — singles — in back-to-back one-out at-bats in the seventh then scored a run on an error on a pickoff throw by Corvallis catcher Zack Moeller.
The Knights got that run back in a hurry when Briley Knight led off the bottom half with a home run to right field for his sixth four-bagger in league play and eighth this summer.
William Kempner and Trace Hokkanen each followed Watson with a scoreless of inning of relief to close out the game.
Willy finished 2 of 3 with three RBIs and a run scored. Jake Harvey and Knight also had two hits, Harvey with two doubles.
“Just competing, I guess,” Willy said of his offensive success. “Didn’t feel too good in (batting practice). “But in the game of baseball you kind of figure it out in the box and the baseball gods were working for me today.”
Corvallis scored first on a two-out rally in the second. Michael Curialle doubled to the right field corner and Willy followed with a single grounded through the left side to bring him around.
Walla Walla answered back in the third after Oregon State lefty Andrew Walling, the Knights’ starting pitcher, ended his night with a pair of one-out walks. The Sweets scored on a fielder’s choice grounder against Watson.
Walling was charged with the run. He struck out four with one hit and the two walks allowed.
His last outing, on July 12 at home against Kelowna, was his best of the summer. He went 2⅓ scoreless innings, and, like Friday, gave up one hit and two walks with four strikeouts.
Corvallis went back ahead in the bottom of the third with an executed double steal after singles by Jake Holcroft and Andy Atwood.
The Knights then broke it open with four runs in the sixth.
Matthew Gretler had a RBI single and Willy a two-run double to the left field corner, both with two outs, to make it 5-1. The final run scored on a wild pitch against Sweets reliever Andrew Mosiello.
In the eighth, Harvey led off with a bloop double to center field then scored on a throwing error on Knight’s infield single.
The Sweets finished the first half at 18-9, three games back of Corvallis in the WCL South. But they’re now 2-4 in the second half.
The Knights, with the first-half crown, clinched home-field advantage in the divisional series.
If a team other than Corvallis wins the second half, that team will face the Knights in the WCL divisional series. If Corvallis takes the second half, the team with the next best record in the South advances to play the Knights.
Of the two finalists, the team with the better overall season record has home-field advantage for the championship series.
The three-game series continues at 6:30 p.m. Saturday and concludes at 3 p.m. Sunday.