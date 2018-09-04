Center fielder Chandler Anderson was named the most valuable player of the 2018 Corvallis Knights in a vote of the coaching staff and team CEO Dan Segel.
A rising senior at the University of Utah from Park City, Utah, Anderson played outstanding defense and led the Knights in batting average (.337), doubles (20) and steals (26). He had five homers and 34 RBIs in 62 total games.
Anderson set franchise records in at-bats (258) and hits (87), was a second-team WCL all-star started the All-Star Game for the South Division. His play was instrumental in helping the Knights capture their third consecutive WCL championship.
Anderson also received the team’s Joe Segel Hustle Award. It is awarded to the player who best exemplifies the hustle and desire shown by Joe Segel, a team co-founder and a key member of the club’s board of directors.
Right-hander Landen Bourassa earned top pitcher honors. A rising senior at the University of San Francisco from Lethbridge, Alberta, he was 5-1 with a 1.83 earned-run avearge in nine total games, with 47 strikeouts and only nine walks in 47 innings.
Bourassa earned WCL Pitcher of the Year honors and was a first-team all-star. He led the league in ERA (1.95, WCL games only) and tied for the most wins.
Right-handed pitcher Abbott Haffar was named the club’s top prospect. A sophomore-to-be at UC Riverside from Simi Valley, Calif., he was 5-0 with a 1.14 ERA in 13 total appearances, with three saves and 33 strikeouts in 31.2 innings.
Haffar was the winning pitcher against Portland in the division series championship game and saved the final game of the championship series against Kelowna. He did not allow a run in 14 innings over his final seven appearances.
The Knights will begin signing players for the 2019 season later this month.