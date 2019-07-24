The Corvallis Knights have added a position player and a pitcher for the West Coast league stretch drive.
The newest team members are redshirt sophomore catcher Tristan King of Texas Rio Grande Valley and freshman right-handed pitcher Marques Johnson of Riverside City College.
King is a 6-foot-4, 225-pounder who played at Timberline High School in Boise. He played at Palomar JC in 2018 and hit .346 (54-186) with 22 RBIs. He is a native of Perth, Australia.
He played for the Walla Walla Sweets earlier this season and hit .273 in eight games, with three doubles and five RBIs.
Johnson is a 6-2, 195-pound righty from Hemet High School in Hemet, Calif. He was 2-2, 3.22 in 17 games at RCC this spring, with 21 strikeouts in 22.1 innings.
Also, pitcher Alex Williams (Stanford) and Chase Watkins (Cal Poly) have left the team. Williams is being shut down for the balance of the summer and Watkins is attending a private pitching academy in the Seattle area.