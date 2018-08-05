Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Corvallis Knights Logo

LONGVIEW, Wash. — Right fielder Cody Hawken had two hits and two RBIs on Sunday and the Corvallis Knights concluded the road portion of their West Coast League schedule by defeating Cowlitz 4-1 at David Story Field.

A senior-to-be at Portland, Hawken slammed a two-run single in the fourth inning to erase a 1-0 deficit. He added a single later in the game and now has 28 RBIs, tied for second on the team with Portland teammate Chad Stevens.

Corvallis protected that slim 2-1 advantage until the ninth, when it scored two insurance runs. Brendan Beck (Stanford) laced a two-out RBI single for a 3-1 advantage and a walk to Cole Hamilton (Linn-Benton CC) scored the final run after two hit batsmen loaded the bases.

The Knights (38-19-1, 34-17 WCL, 18-6 second half) took the series with their 12th win in their last 13 WCL games. They remained in second place in the South Division second-half pennant race, one-half game behind Portland.

Corvallis and Portland have qualified for the postseason playoffs. The Knights will host Portland at 6:30 p.m. Friday in Game 1 of the best-of-3 South Division playoff series.

Starter Kolby Somers (Oregon) allowed three hits and one run in six innings, with seven strikeouts. He faced 21 hitters, just three over the six-inning minimum, and improved to 3-1 with the win.

Get the latest sports news and scores sent to your email inbox

Reliever Logan Petet (Utah Valley U. in 2018-19) struck out three in 1⅓ innings and closer Louie Crow (Cal Poly-Pomona in 2018-19) got the final five outs for his third save. He has two saves and six strikeouts in 6⅔ innings over his last four appearances.

Center fielder Chandler Anderson doubled, singled twice and scored and Beck had two hits for the Knights. They finished with a 15-12 WCL road record.

The Knights begin their final regular-season series of the summer by hosting Yakima Valley at 6:30 p.m. Monday. The teams play again at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday.

0
0
0
0
0

Sports Reporter

Load comments