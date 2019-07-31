The Corvallis Lady Knights softball team won the 12u A Western Nationals title this past weekend in Payson, Arizona.
The area players are Serena Hattori of Albany, Holland Jensen of Corvallis and Evy Remington of Philomath. The team also includes players from Eugene, McMinnville and Portland. All of the players are entering eighth grade this fall.
The Knights' head coach is Eric Jensen of Corvallis. He was assisted by Steve Hattori of Albany and Erik Remington of Philomath.
The Knights also won a prestigious tournament to qualify for the for the National PGF 12u Championships in Huntington Beach, California.