This spring, the Oregon Valley Futbol Alliance hosted an under-10 soccer tournament at the Mid-Willamette Family YMCA in Albany.

It was the first time these two partners had attempted to hold such an event and they didn’t really know what to expect. The tournament ended up drawing 56 teams with 3,600 people in attendance and 700 cars.

“Albany’s never seen anything like that. There’s never been a time when we’ve had 56 teams in any sport coming into Albany. It’s a really big deal and we’re not done,” said Chris Reese, the CEO of the Mid-Willamette Family YMCA.

Hosting an event of this size was only possible because of the construction of two large, multi-purpose playing fields at the YMCA. The north field is 400 feet by 400 feet, while the south field is 350 feet by 350 feet.

The south field opened in December while the north field was completed in late March. The completion of the three-year, $10 million project has created many more opportunities for young athletes in the community. Seeing the work through was a big moment for Josh Fee, the sports director at the YMCA.

“The first day we had flag football games out there for our showcase, when we did the national anthem, it was really kind of an emotional moment for me. Looking around and seeing that it had all come together,” Fee said. “I’ve been involved in our flag football programs for nine years. I remember back in the day we were out at North Albany Park and the grounds were so bumpy, there were so many holes. Every time we’d come out and … bring out bags of soil to fill holes.”

The fields border Pacific Boulevard, giving the community a great view of all of the activity at the YMCA over the past few months. As they pass, drivers regularly make their approval clear.

“We get people driving by honking their horns when they see the kids out on the fields,” Fee said.

One of the first programs to benefit from the new space is flag football. Fee said that in a typical spring about 100 players sign up to play. This spring they registered about 260 players. That’s more than they usually get for their more popular fall season, which usually has about 200 players.

Fee has no idea what to expect this fall.

“I’m hoping to bring in three hundred. Four hundred I wouldn’t be surprised,” Fee said.

This spring, with the construction of the multi-purpose fields complete, Mid-Valley Little League formally partnered with the Mid-Willamette Family YMCA to operate a single youth program. The result was an immediate increase in participation in Little League and a much smoother season, said Danny Gerard, president of Mid-Valley Little League.

He said that last year, playing at Timber Ridge School, 60% of their games were canceled in April and May because the fields were unplayable.

“We didn’t have to cancel one single game this year because of mud,” Gerard said.

The program will continue to benefit throughout the summer. Mid-Valley Little League has not operated summer seasons in the past because their fields were not irrigated and became unusable during the hot weather.

“Now the combination of us two coming together, we’re going to provide a summer league together that we’re both focusing on,” Gerard said.

In the evenings, teams from OVF Alliance practice on the south field and the organization’s elite women’s team uses it as their home field for games.

Bryce Burton, the Director of Operations for OVF Alliance, said the facility has made an immediate impact for their teams.

Spring is an important time for their squads to prepare for their state cup competitions and that is when access to local fields is most limited. High schools need the fields to host their own teams and competitions.

“I actually grew up playing for this club. When I was growing up what we would do in the springtime is we would find a tennis court and we would practice on a tennis court,” Burton said.

Having access to the facility at the YMCA has made that experience a memory. The OVF Alliance has 30 teams ranging from five-year-olds to elite teams and there is enough space for everyone.

“The beauty of having such a large space is we can put the bulk of our teams, split between two time frames from six to nine. We get around 25 of our teams training a night,” Burton said. “We don’t typically try to cram everybody in, but during the spring we did just because of the space.”

In addition to the regular users of the fields, the YMCA has also provided space for JBO to host baseball tournaments, and worked with South Albany and West Albany high schools to provide fields when they were in a tight spot due to the schedule and the weather. One example is when the YMCA hosted a joint South/West lacrosse team playoff game this spring.

Later this month, the YMCA will host a Special Olympics softball regional on July 23.

“That will be the first Special Olympics event held in Linn County since, I believe, the 1950s,” Reese said.

Running all of these events is a lot of work, but one area which is taking less work is painting the fields.

Fee said that in the past, painting three fields would take a small crew of workers between six and eight hours, and that’s if they knew exactly what they were doing. If they were painting a field to specific dimensions for the first time it might take much longer.

Now that these fields are being used to host baseball, softball, flag football and other events for a variety of ages, painting the fields by hand would not be practical.

Instead, they have turned the field painting over to a robotic system. The automatic system uses an eco-friendly, water soluble paint and it can paint three fields in about an hour and a half.

One unexpected side effect of the project has been an increase in the number of coaches who move seamlessly from one sport to another because they are happening in the same space and it’s easy to make the right connections.

“We’ve had a lot of crossover in coaching,” Gerard said. “We’ve had Little League coaches that would typically, in a normal year before having these fields only coach in Little League. But now, they’re coaching Little League, walking off a Little League field and walking over to flag football practice and coaching that as well.”

Fee said that coaching crossover can also be intentional. This fall the YMCA will host a Little Kickers soccer program.

“That’ll be done through the Y, but the coaching will be done by the coaches with OVF,” Fee said.

Fee said that as busy as the YMCA may appear to those passing by, they have intentionally operated programs at less than maximum capacity this spring to ensure a smooth transition. Now that the programs are underway, those numbers will be ramping up.

And Reese is committed to further expanding the reach of the YMCA. The organization is currently working to purchase a piece of land to the northeast of the club.

“We’re trying to purchase that piece of property and put another whole field-set there with parking,” Reese said.