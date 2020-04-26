Western Oregon's Mike Johnson retires, deciding it's time to move on

He’s seen the respect athletes and others have for Johnson given his vast knowledge and the holistic approach he uses to connect with athletes.

“There’s no question how much immense passion he has working with each athlete and getting the most out of them,” Holloway said.

Highlights

When looking at the high points of his career to this point, Johnson says some are those that others might not consider memorable.

He was sitting in his office at the University of Portland in the late 1970s when Johnson was approached by Diana Brink, who said she wanted to be on the Pilots’ track team. Johnson had to tell her there wasn’t a women’s squad.

“Well, what about me?” Brink asked.

That led to Johnson’s conversation with Joe Etzel, UP’s athletic director at the time, about adding a women’s program.

Johnson didn’t buy into what he described as the “craziness” at the time and the belief that women couldn’t run long distances because of frailty. He had grown up seeing elite female runners train hard.