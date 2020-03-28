West Albany alum Kennedy Jantzi still launching homers

Kennedy Jantzi was in the eighth grade when she began smacking softballs over outfield fences.

It was the start of something that would become routine for the West Albany High School graduate, who most recently played at Concordia University, an NCAA Division II school in Portland.

Starting in middle school, Jantzi met nearly every Sunday with Ivan Simar, her Turner-based hitting coach. When she wasn’t there, she was in hitting cages somewhere with her dad Rod and sister Presley, now a West junior.

She played Little League through seventh grade and made a travel ball team after her first tryout. She enjoyed her experience and learned she could be competitive with her peers.

“It started from there because that’s just a whole different level of play,” Jantzi said.

Fast forward seven years and she’s still making softballs disappear, boosted by confidence from the results she produced along the way.

Jantzi was playing her third collegiate season in the sport, her first at Concordia, before it was ended abruptly by the spread of the new coronavirus. A junior first baseman, she was leading the Cavaliers in home runs (eight), RBIs (22) and total bases (49) through 25 games.