West Albany alum Kennedy Jantzi still launching homers

Kennedy Jantzi was in the eighth grade when she began smacking softballs over outfield fences.
It was the start of something that would become routine for the West Albany High School graduate, who most recently played at Concordia University, an NCAA Division II school in Portland.
Starting in middle school, Jantzi met nearly every Sunday with Ivan Simar, her Turner-based hitting coach. When she wasn’t there, she was in hitting cages somewhere with her dad Rod and sister Presley, now a West junior.
She played Little League through seventh grade and made a travel ball team after her first tryout. She enjoyed her experience and learned she could be competitive with her peers.
“It started from there because that’s just a whole different level of play,” Jantzi said.
Fast forward seven years and she’s still making softballs disappear, boosted by confidence from the results she produced along the way.
Jantzi was playing her third collegiate season in the sport, her first at Concordia, before it was ended abruptly by the spread of the new coronavirus. A junior first baseman, she was leading the Cavaliers in home runs (eight), RBIs (22) and total bases (49) through 25 games.
That followed two seasons at Mt. Hood Community College in Gresham, where she broke school records and was among the top hitters in the Northwest Athletic Conference. Jantzi was twice an all-NWAC South Region first-team selection and after her sophomore season was named a National Fastball Coaches Association All-American.
With the Saints in 2019, she was first in the 26-team NWAC in RBIs (93), third in home runs (26) and fourth in batting average (.525) with 12 doubles and 57 RBIs.
She credits her success in large part to the consistency of working with the same hitting coach, Simar, for such a long time.
“I think it’s probably helped me the most out of everything, just because if I’m off-hitting he can tell me,” Jantzi said. “He can give me adjustments, tell me what I need to fix, tell me what I’m doing wrong.”
She also points to her dad spending countless hours getting video of her at-bats and helping her make any necessary swing changes. She says her family members — dad, sister and mom Gina — are her biggest supporters.
Beginning in eighth grade, she began working with Lebanon strength and conditioning coach Rocky Knuth. “I saw once I started lifting I was hitting more home runs,” she said.
At West Albany, Jantzi was a four-year varsity player. The Bulldogs went 84-28 in that stretch, with a 5A state quarterfinal appearance in 2014 and three straight 6A playoff trips after that. The 2015 team took a 3-2, 10-inning loss at eventual champion Tualatin.
“I think my junior year is when I started to gain a lot of confidence and my hitting started to really come around,” Jantzi said. “I realized I can compete with all the best hitters.”
Current West head coach Ryan Borde’s first two seasons with the Bulldogs were Jantzi’s junior and senior years.
“I always knew she could swing the bat and had a ton of home run potential,” Borde said. “Defensively, she worked hard, she had a great arm. She worked hard to play third base and she was great there for us.”
Borde says he has “zero surprise” with what Jantzi has accomplished as a collegiate player.
He previously worked at Portland State, where he was the media relations director and did radio play-by-play for the Vikings’ softball team. Borde said he has “no doubt” Jantzi could play in the Big Sky Conference.
High school softball coaches rarely get involved in college recruiting, but Borde contacted several college coaches he knew after believing Jantzi was getting overlooked.
“I knew within that first week of getting hired (at West) that Kennedy had that potential and she would make a college roster someday,” he said.
Making the jump from high school to the junior college level was an adjustment for Jantzi. She learned that her school was going to be dedicated to the sport much more than in the past.
“You start at the end of summer and you work all the way up until season,” she said. “Your life, you have no time for anything but softball or school really.”
She continued to rack up numbers at Mt. Hood while adjusting to other changes.
Jantzi played first base as a freshman and then at third as a sophomore. She returned to first base at Concordia this season after beginning the year as a designated hitter.
Off the field, there was another significant change that had her begin looking for what will be her fourth school in five years.
Concordia announced in early February that it would be closing for good after the spring semester, citing ongoing financial challenges and a “changing educational landscape.”
The university’s faculty and students found out the same day (Feb. 10) as the public, Jantzi said. The Concordia softball team had played five games to that point.
“It was frustrating because if some of us hadn’t played in those games we could have redshirted” Jantzi said. “Just the timing of the news was frustrating because it left us athletes in a tough situation.”
Even though NCAA Division II spring athletes got their year of eligibility back after the season was cut short due to the coronavirus, she says she would have considered not playing this season had the notice that Concordia was closing came a week earlier, before the season began.
But that decision would have been difficult for Jantzi because she had been practicing with the team since last summer and wanted to help the Cavaliers make run at repeating as conference champions.
She and her teammates were in what she described as a “panic” when they learned their school closed. Jantzi said she began looking as soon as the closure was announced and has narrowed her possibilities to three or four schools.
A business major, she entered Concordia wanting to be a teacher but changed her major because of the numerous options.
But Jantzi still wants to coach, spurred on by the positive coaching experiences she’s had since picking up a bat at the age of 5. She hopes to possibly start coaching at the high school level and work her way up from there.
