WCL baseball: Knights pound Raptors early to reach championship series

“It was great, knowing that the coaches and everyone on my team had my back,” he said. “Knowing I would hopefully do good out there and everyone was confident in me. It was pretty fun.”

It had to feel like déjà vu for the Raptors, who fell behind 7-0 after three innings in Saturday’s 13-7 Corvallis win in the series opener thanks in large part to Kiko Romero’s grand slam.

Sunday, the Knights scratched across two runs in the first, four more in the second and two in the third to lead 8-0.

Corvallis got on the board first when Ridgefield right fielder Brady Kasper misjudged a sky-high pop-up with two outs in the first inning and it landed safely. It turned into a two-run double and the third straight two-out hit.

Knight drove in two with a lined single to left with no outs in the second, Nick Vogt added a RBI grounder and Romero singled to right to make it 6-0.

In the third, the Knights again put the first three runners on, and Spencer Scott, the last of the three, singled to drive in another, Travis Bazzana doubled with two outs to give Corvallis an 8-0 advantage.

Knight helped the Knights tack on another with a two-out single in the fifth.

“After a long season we kind of lock it in and know what you need to do at the plate,” Bazzana, who will be a freshman at Oregon State in the fall, said about the offense. “We’re just executing and playing good baseball when it matters.”

