WCL baseball: Knights pound Raptors early to reach championship series

Corvallis wasted no time Sunday night putting a heap of pressure on a Ridgefield squad already down a game in the best-of-three West Coast League South divisional baseball series.
The host Knights poured it on early for a second straight game, taking the starch out of the visitors and removing much of the drama from the situation with the Raptors playing to keep their season alive.
Eight runs in the first three innings pushed Corvallis to a 9-0 win and a 12th berth in the WCL championship series in the 16th season for the league.
“I think especially in the playoffs if you don’t jump on someone early it can be anyone’s game,” said Knights outfielder Briley Knight, who finished with three hits and three RBIs. “If you can cut their throat in the first three innings it’s hard, especially when some teams don’t want to be here. When it comes to the Knights, we want to be here and we want to win a ring. Punch them in the mouth early and we got the job done.”
Corvallis (48-13) will play Bellingham or Yakima Valley, the North divisional contenders, in the best-of-three championship series. The Knights will be on the road for game one and at home for game two and, if necessary, game three. The dates of the title series weren’t available Sunday night. Bellingham and Yakima Valley will decide their series with a game three Monday.
Corvallis is seeking a fifth straight league title and eighth in program history.
The Knights’ offense had more than enough production with the output of the pitching staff.
San Jose State left-hander Ethan Ross pitched four scoreless innings as the starter in his 15th appearance and ninth start of the summer. He allowed one hit and one walk while striking out five.
Ross gave up a walk and a single to open the game but retired the next 12 batters to end his night.
“It’s easy to stay confident on the mound, and just throw strikes and pound the zone,” Ross said of the early offense behind him. “I started a little slow but I loosened up after that first inning. I felt pretty good after that.”
In relief, Colton Meyer struck out two of the three batters he faced in the fifth. Nathan DeSchryver struck out the side in the sixth. Sean Wiese gave up consecutive singles to open the seventh but retired the next three batters.
Chase Walter walked the first two batters in the eighth. But he then drew a double-play grounder and Knight ran in from his center field spot to snag a line drive for the final out. Connor Redmond sent Ridgefield down 1-2-3 in the ninth to end the game.
Ross said starting a playoff game was a good feeling.
“It was great, knowing that the coaches and everyone on my team had my back,” he said. “Knowing I would hopefully do good out there and everyone was confident in me. It was pretty fun.”
It had to feel like déjà vu for the Raptors, who fell behind 7-0 after three innings in Saturday’s 13-7 Corvallis win in the series opener thanks in large part to Kiko Romero’s grand slam.
Sunday, the Knights scratched across two runs in the first, four more in the second and two in the third to lead 8-0.
Corvallis got on the board first when Ridgefield right fielder Brady Kasper misjudged a sky-high pop-up with two outs in the first inning and it landed safely. It turned into a two-run double and the third straight two-out hit.
Knight drove in two with a lined single to left with no outs in the second, Nick Vogt added a RBI grounder and Romero singled to right to make it 6-0.
In the third, the Knights again put the first three runners on, and Spencer Scott, the last of the three, singled to drive in another, Travis Bazzana doubled with two outs to give Corvallis an 8-0 advantage.
Knight helped the Knights tack on another with a two-out single in the fifth.
“After a long season we kind of lock it in and know what you need to do at the plate,” Bazzana, who will be a freshman at Oregon State in the fall, said about the offense. “We’re just executing and playing good baseball when it matters.”
