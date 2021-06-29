WCL baseball: Knights get past Gherkins in nonleague game

Reliever Tyler Frazier excelled in his Corvallis Knights debut on Monday night in a 9-8 nonleague home baseball victory over the Portland Gherkins at Goss Stadium.

The rising redshirt sophomore at UC Riverside retired all seven Gherkins he faced after entering the game in the fifth inning. He struck out three.

A 6-foot-1, 180-pound righty from Santiago High School in Corona, Calif., Frazier appeared in nine games in his first season at UCR following a stellar but abbreviated sophomore season at Mt. San Antonio College.

The first six batters in the Corvallis lineup scored in the first inning to give the Knights an insurmountable lead. Center fielder Kyler Stancato had two hits, scored twice and drove in a run to lead the offense.

Designated hitter Braden Boisvert added a run and two RBIs. First baseman Kiki Romero doubled, scored twice and had an RBI.

Crescent Valley graduate Ethan Krupp pitched 3⅓ scoreless innings for the Gherkins, an affiliate team of the West Coast League's Portland Pickles. The Chemeketa Community College righty struck out two.