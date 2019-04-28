A new local soccer team will play its first game this Saturday at South Albany High.
The TFA Willamette U23s will play host to United Soccer League 2 team Lane United FC, based out of Eugene, at 7 p.m.
Proceeds will benefit local soccer groups as well as the Albany Public Schools Foundation. Tickets are $5 and are available through local players at South Albany, Lebanon, Central Linn and Central high schools, as well as Total Futbol Academy youth players.
Tickets will also be available at the stadium gate starting at 6 p.m. Presale ticket revenue will go directly back to the groups selling the tickets, while revenue from gate ticket sales as well as a 50-50 raffle at the game will benefit the Albany Public Schools Foundation.
The TFA U23 roster features players from 11 different college programs within the state of Oregon as well as nine former TFA Willamette youth players.
Inspiration for the team sprung from the Portland Timbers U23 game TFA and the South Albany boys soccer program hosted in May 2018, which drew 2,000 fans to South Albany, as well as from TFA’s goal of continuing to provide opportunities for youth in Albany and surrounding communities.
The roster includes Sam Tweeton, a four-year starter at Oregon State from 2014-17; Nick Ballenger, one of Willamette University's leading goal scorers over the last two years, and a two-time NWC all-conference selection; South Albany all-time leading goal scorer Wyatt Marsh, now playing for Corban University; former TFA player and two-time NWAC all-star central midfielder Jose Herrera (Chemeketa Community College); and Oregon State commit Roman Gabriel (Corvallis High goalkeeper).
"The make-up of this roster reinforces our belief in providing opportunities and exposure to local players, including those who have grown up playing with our club and need a summer home when not playing with their college teams," said TFA director of coaching Logan Hoffman. “I believe this group can compete with the best amateur and semi-professional teams in the Pacific Northwest."
The 10-game inaugural season has games scheduled against top teams such as Portland Timbers U23s, Lane United FC, US Open Cup qualifier International Portland Select SC, and semi-pro squad Vacaville Elite SC out of Vacaville, California.