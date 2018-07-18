Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Danny Stewart recorded his fourth career hole-in-one on Monday at Golf Club of Oregon.

Stewart aced the 109-yard third hole with an 8-iron, his fourth career hole-in-one in 36 years of golf. Stewart is from Albany.

Mike Merchant, Don Tichenor and Walt Westling witnessed the shot.

