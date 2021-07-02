Spectator options abound for area baseball fans this summer

COVID-19 restrictions are lifting and many people are headed outdoors to make up for time lost.
To the parks, to the coast, to the campgrounds, to the lakes and rivers, to the mountains, to the theme parks, to the tropical getaways … and to the baseball fields.
After many teams had their seasons canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, baseball has returned at full strength to the mid-valley and beyond in western Oregon this summer.
The Corvallis Knights and Corvallis Gerding Builders Marketmen are right in our backyards. The Knights are a part of a regional college wood-bat league while the Marketmen are an American Legion AAA team made up of high school players and a few who have just completed their first year of college. There are also several area high schools that have Division I Legion teams.
The Eugene Emeralds and the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes’ Mavericks Independent Baseball League are just a short drive away.
Here’s a look at the baseball options in the area.
Corvallis Knights
The Knights have won four straight West Coast League titles and are well on their way to another playoff berth, sitting at 21-6 through Thursday’s games.
CEO Dan Segel and coach Brooke Knight, both longtime members of the organization, have assembled a team that will chase the Knights’ seventh league championship overall.
Knights games are a good place to watch current and future Oregon State players. Corvallis has a fireworks show after Saturday night's game.
Level: West Coast League, South Division; collegiate wood bat
Home field: Goss Stadium
Website: corvallisknights.com
Remaining regular-season home dates: July 3, 5-8, 13-18, 23-24, 27-29; Aug. 2-6, 10-12
Tickets: corvallisknights.com, at the gate
Corvallis Marketmen
The program has a long tradition of producing quality teams with the area’s top prep players every summer.
Evan Hilberg, a Corvallis High alum who played in the program, is in his fifth year as the head coach after three seasons spent as an assistant. Translating on-field experiences into everyday life is a goal of his.
“Once you leave the baseball diamond and hang up your cleats for the last time there’s a lot more to life,” he said when he took over the program in 2017. “So if they can pull out some of those values from baseball and into their life and careers, jobs and their families and all that, that would be a success for me.”
Level: American Legion AAA, Area III
Home field: Hansen Stadium at Taylor Field
Website: corvallismarketmen.com
Remaining regular-season home dates: July 3-4, 7, 10, 12, 17-18
Tickets: At the gate
Mavericks Independent Baseball League
The Salem-Keizer Volcanoes lost their 26-year affiliation with the San Francisco Giants through Minor League Baseball’s downsizing last year.
The Volcanoes’ management is trying to make the best of the situation league and has created the four-team Mavericks league, which includes top-level non-drafted and released players who have played college baseball, or went straight to the minors after high school.
Former Oregon State player Daniel Robertson is the manager of the Campesinos de Salem-Keizer, the team that includes Monroe High alum Austin Crowson. OSU alum Daniel Turpin is the team’s pitching coach and former Beaver Trever Morrison is on the Campesinos’ roster.
Level: Independent league
Home field: Volcanoes Stadium, Keizer
Website: mavericksindependentleague.com
Remaining regular-season home dates: July 3-4, 8-11, 15-18, 22-25, 29-31; Aug. 1, 5-8, 12-15, 19-22, 26-29
Tickets: mavericksindependentleague.com, at the gate
Eugene Emeralds
Minor League Baseball’s shuffling during the pandemic resulted in the Emeralds (and Hillsboro Hops) being moved from short-season single-A baseball to long-season, high-level A. So instead of playing from the middle of June through mid-September, the Emeralds opened their season the first week of May.
Eugene is now an affiliate of the San Francisco Giants and its division rivals are Everett, Hillsboro, Spokane, Tri-City and Vancouver (B.C.).
The move to a higher level gives fans a better chance of seeing players who could eventually end up on major league rosters.
Former Oregon State pitcher Bryce Fehmel is on the Emeralds’ roster. He’s listed on the 60-day disabled list.
Level: Minor leagues, High-A West
Home field: PK Park, Eugene
Website: milb.com/eugene
Remaining regular-season home dates: July 6-11, 20-25; Aug. 3-8, 17-22; Sept. 7-10
Tickets: milb.com/eugene, at the gate
