Santiam Christian alum Rebeka Preston named all-American

Biola University sophomore and Santiam Christian High alum Rebeka Preston received an NCAA Division II second-team all-American award in the heptathlon.

Athletes receive all-American honors by placing in the top eight of their respective events at the national championships in Allendale, Michigan. Second-team honors go to those who place ninth through 12th in individual events. Preston was 10th in the heptathlon with 4,688 points.

Her best placement in any of the seven events over the two-day competition was eighth, which she achieved in the high jump (5 feet, 1¾ inches), 200 meters (25.92 seconds) and long jump (17-8¾). Her highest-scoring events were the 100 hurdles (14.94, 850 points), 200 (804) and high jump (701).

"To come to your first national championship and finish one spot better than you were projected and a second-team all-American is a great accomplishment," Biola coach Sean Henning said. "Rebeka has so much upside and I know she learned a great deal from this experience. She definitely gave her best, not for herself and her own glorification but for the Lord."

Preston and teammate Emily Alvarez were the first-ever Biola athletes to compete in the national championships.

Preston set her heptathlon personal best of 5,043 points earlier in the season.

A 2018 Santiam Christian graduate, Preston was a two-time 3A state champion in the triple jump. Her high school personal best of 38-11¼ is still the 3A all-time record.

