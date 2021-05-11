Salem-Keizer Volcanoes return to diamond Thursday

The last time the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes took for field for a game was on Sept. 5, 2019, a playoff game against the Hillsboro Hops.

But on Thursday, 616 days later, the Volcanoes will return to league play — albeit in a different league and with different opponents. The Mavericks League will make its debut Thursday at Volcanoes Stadium when the Volcanoes play the Portland Mavericks.

“The Volcanoes’ ownership certainly have shown their resiliency and creativity as they survived both the pandemic and elimination of the franchise by Major League Baseball,” said Mavericks League Commissioner Jack Cain.

“This is our community and we are here to stay,” said Mavericks League CEO Mickey Walker. “We are proud of our past, five Northwest League championships, seven division titles and being a part of three World Series championships, we are also equally excited about our future. Fans can expect both high-level baseball and top-notch entertainment at Volcanoes Stadium this summer."

Players from across the country and from many different MLB organizations including the Baltimore Orioles, Tampa Bay Rays, Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies, San Francisco Giants, Oakland A’s, Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers will comprise the Mavericks League rosters.