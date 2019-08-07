Registration for the Pacific Northwest Regional Pickleball Tournament is underway and will end Aug. 22.
The tournament, a qualifier for the 2020 Nationals at Indian Wells, California, is set for Sept. 6-8 at the Albany tennis Center and is for ages 60 and over. Participants must be USAPA members and have a skill rating. Age groups are in five-year increments.
Registration is $45 plus $25 for each event. There is also a $20 referee fee.
The men’s singles and women’s doubles will take place Sept. 6; women’s singles and men’s doubles are on Sept. 7; and mixed doubles take place Sept. 8.
For more information and to register, go to PickleballTournament.com.