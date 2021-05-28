PBA holding regional tournaments

The Professional Bowlers Association is holding two regional tournaments at Linn Lanes in Lebanon.

The first regional tournament will be held Saturday and will consist of non-champions only. Local bowlers Grant Dunigan, Aaron Heintzman, and Tanner Acosta will be among the PBA members competing in this tournament.

The second regional tournament will be held Sunday, and Monday. In addition to Dunigan, Heintzman, and Acosta, national PBA champions such as Jason Butturff will be competing.

