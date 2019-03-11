Do you remember your first time?
Not THAT first time! Give me a break! This is a family publication.
I’m talking about the really important first times—the ones that defined you as an outdoorsman.
Author’s note: I’m using the word ‘outdoorsman’ in its unisex rendition. I am an equal opportunity writer; almost everything I write applies to both sexes. Plus, I am unwilling to contribute to the bastardization of our language with such spineless, Oh-my-God-I-hope-I-don’t offend-anyone terms as ‘outdoors person’ and ‘fisher,’ which is actually a mean, smelly mustelid.
Do you remember the first time you watched your bobber, well, bob?
Another author’s note: Is there a better, more descriptive term for a piece of equipment than ‘bobber?’ It’s like an onomatopoeia of function. Or perhaps, and correct me if I’m wrong—it’s a phanopoeia.
Do you remember the way your breath caught and your heart stopped as the bobber wiggled and dipped and birthed a series of beautiful concentric ripples across the pond? And you visualized a monster bluegill/trout/perch chewing on your worm/cricket/corn. And then your bobber actually bobbed! It was a true, honest-to-goodness bob! And then it disappeared. Your bobber DISAPPEARED!
Hopefully your follow-up memory involves a wiggling, slimy and somewhat scary bluegill/trout/perch that ended up in your frying pan but even if it doesn’t, I hope you remember for the rest of your days the pure, innocent excitement of a bobbing bobber.
Not all of your first times were pleasant, of course.
“What do you mean we don’t have any toilet paper?”
“Who’d have thought a little thing like a dome light could completely drain a car battery after only five days? And how far is it to the nearest civilization?”
“What is that funny buzzing sound down near my feet?”
But few are as intense as the first time you realized you were well and truly lost. Even if it was not a life and death situation and all you had to look forward to was spending an uncomfortable night, the utter helplessness of literally not knowing which way to turn makes your bowels watery and sears the memory into your soul. I know you remember that very well and I feel for you.
And what about the time you slipped and began to slide toward the edge of a long, certainly fatal fall? I bet that one makes your liver quiver every time you think of it. It’s the stuff of nightmares and no mistake. You probably still have scars on your fingertips from your desperate attempts to stop your descent. I’m glad it worked.
Then there was your first case of buck fever. Remember how, when that buck or bull elk first materialized like smoke from the brush? How could something so massive be so silent? You knew what to do from lots of practice and hunting small game but you weren’t prepared for the way that big animal worked its way into your brain and stomped it into mush. Even if you hadn’t been shaking so hard your teeth were rattling, you couldn’t do anything right because you didn’t have the sense to breathe. With a little luck you had someone nearby to keep you grounded, to talk you through your position, your sight picture and the slow, steady trigger squeeze.
I hope that every buck you’ve taken since recalls the same kind of heart stopping excitement and helps you relive that wonderful first time.
Because all first times are awesome and deserve very special places in our memories. Including, and perhaps especially, THAT one.