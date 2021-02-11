OSU men's basketball: A look at the opponent — Arizona

Oregon State is in Tucson for its second game of the season against Arizona as the teams meet Thursday in a Pac-12 men’s basketball game. Here’s a look at the Wildcats.

Arizona is 13-6 overall and 7-6 in conference play after road losses to Utah (73-58) and Colorado (82-79) last week.

The Wildcats are 3-3 since its 98-64 win at Oregon State on Jan. 14. Freshman wing Bennedict Mathurin led Arizona in that one with 31 points on 10-of-12 shooting with six 3-pointers and eight rebounds. Teammate Jordan Brown added 25 points and five rebounds. Ethan Thompson had 13 points for the Beavers, who gave up the first 15 points of the game and fell behind by 26 at halftime.

The game marked just the fifth time Oregon State has allowed 90 or more points in seven seasons under coach Wayne Tinkle, and two of the previous games went to overtime, with the opponents scoring 93 and 94.

Junior guard James Akinjo leads the Wildcats in scoring at 14.6 points a game along with 5.6 assists. He’s third in the Pac-12 in assists and steals (1.6) and has a team-best 36 3-pointers.

Akinjo shoots 36.5% overall, 37.5 on 3-pointers and 81.8 at the free-throw line. He has four 20-point games, all in conference play, and he’s recorded six or more assists in four of the last five games.