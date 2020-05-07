OSU graduate Rod Commons returns to roots in photography

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Rod Commons found himself recognized alongside some of the most accomplished athletes that he’s had a front-row seat to watch compete during his more than four decades at Washington State.

A graduate of Siletz High School and Oregon State, Commons was inducted into the Cougars’ athletic hall of fame last September in a group that included Heisman Trophy finalist Ryan Leaf.

“It was unreal to stand up there with people that I had admired working with because they were such phenomenal athletes and good people,” said Commons, who for 32 years was assistant athletic director for sports communications in Pullman. “To be included in one of those groups, it’s like ‘what in the heck am I doing here?’”

Since his retirement in 2008, Commons has served as a photographer, shooting nearly every WSU home event, and historian for the athletic department.

It was at Oregon State during his time as a student in the 1960s that he got his start in photography. It was his interest in that field that eventually led to the start of his career in sports information.