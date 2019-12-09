Oregon football: Arroyo in the mix for UNLV job

The 39-year-old former San Jose State quarterback previously called plays in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Arroyo has also been the offensive coordinator at Southern Mississippi and Wyoming.

UNLV fired Tony Sanchez, who had a 19-40 record over five seasons.

The Rebels, in effort to be more competitive in the Mountain West, have built a new $34.8 million football facility and will be playing their home games in the Raiders’ new stadium beginning next season in Las Vegas.

Arroyo’s base salary at Oregon this season is $825,000. UNLV must pay Sanchez a $600,000 buyout over the next two years.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cristobal said recently that he would like to keep this staff together as they continue to build on this Pac-12 championship run and put the finishing touches on another elite recruiting class, but he also wants his assistants to do whatever is best for their careers.

“I can’t agree with there being any better opportunity than being here at Oregon, right, so I’ll always be very honest,” Cristobal said. “I’ll always ask the staff, ‘Don’t ever let me hear it on the street, don’t ever let me hear it third person.’ I always want to have that type of relationship so we always know what’s up.