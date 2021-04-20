 Skip to main content
MidValley Pop Warner fall registration open
MidValley Pop Warner fall registration open

Registration is underway for MidValley Pop Warner's fall tackle football league for children grade Kindergarten though eighth grade (2021-22 school year). The seventh- and eighth-grade league is offered in Albany and Corvallis associations only.

Online registration is open Through May 23 and www.mvpopwarner.com. Registration fee is $275. The organization provides a certified helmet, football pads, pants, customized game jersey and a gear bag. Payment plans are an option with our online registration. There are also offer financial aid scholarships.

