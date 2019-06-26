Local football players will compete in the Oregon All State Game on Saturday at South Albany High School.
There will be games for sixth grade (9 a.m.), seventh grade (noon) and eighth grade (3 p.m.) with each class divided into a red team and a blue team.
Albany’s Austin Simmons (running back), Tobin Holloway (offensive line) and Preston Luscher (defensive line) will play for the sixth grade red team coached by Corey Womack.
Albany’s Mateo Womack (linebacker) and Brysen Kachel (offensive line) will play for the seventh grade red team.
Albany’s Jedidiah Kollaer (defensive back), DeMarcus Houston (wide receiver), Marcus Allen (linebacker), Max Louber (linebacker) and Ashton Cavender (offensive line) will play for the eighth grade red team.
The Oregon All State Games has partnered with the Department of Human Services Child Welfare Program, Every Child and Oregon Foster Youth Connection to bring public awareness to foster children across the state.
The event is free to the public and donations of backpacks, toiletries and/or school supplies to give to foster children will be accepted.