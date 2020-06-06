Local sports psychologist hopes to help students through struggles during coronavirus pandemic

Out of that meeting, the two developed a working relationship, and Warburton spoke to Dazey’s teams every couple of years. At the start of each season, Warburton would introduce the concepts to players and coaches, and Dazey would work with individual players to help hone the skills throughout the season.

“The impact of his work infiltrated what we did with players from the first time that we met,” Dazey said. “I think it enriched what we had to offer players in our program. I think it enriched the quality and consistency of our play.”

Dazey, who still teaches at CHS, believes that now, more than ever, the skills that Warbuton teaches can be extremely beneficial for young people.

“I know that a great number of kids in our community are struggling with everything from isolation, to loss, to anxiousness related to our health,” Dazey said. “You add to that the very practical loss of structure... The different things that Greg can bring as it relates to tools and strategies and concepts, if we can get those in the hands of kids and families, I think that gives them something to employ in the weeks ahead. To not only position them to better-manage this time, but also to come out of it better equipped to move on with their lives.”