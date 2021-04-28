Linn-Benton volleyball: Roadrunners win in three

The win kept the Roadrunners' (7-2) win streak going at seven. Chemeketa dropped to 3-8.

Emily Curtis led Linn-Benton's offensive attack with 11 kills and five aces. Alicia Vandervoort-Walters added seven kills and hit .700 for the night. Sydnie Johnson led the Roadrunners offense with 29 assists. Marja Annua added three blocks for the Roadrunners.