Linn-Benton volleyball: Roadrunners win in three

Linn-Benton Community College knocked off Chemeketa 3-0 in NWAC South Region volleyball action Wednesday night.
Set scores were 25-14, 25-16, 25-12.
The win kept the Roadrunners' (7-2) win streak going at seven. Chemeketa dropped to 3-8.
Emily Curtis led Linn-Benton's offensive attack with 11 kills and five aces. Alicia Vandervoort-Walters added seven kills and hit .700 for the night. Sydnie Johnson led the Roadrunners offense with 29 assists. Marja Annua added three blocks for the Roadrunners.
As a team, the Roadrunners hit .387 on the night.
Linn-Benton travels to Chemeketa on Friday.
