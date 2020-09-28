Linn-Benton Community College athletes back to work

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Linn-Benton Community College athletics teams returned to action on Monday with the start of the Fall academic term.

While no teams will be competing until February 2021, Northwest Athletic Conference (NWAC) guidelines permit programs to return to out-of-season athletics activities with the start of the academic year. The NWAC developed comprehensive guidance for member schools to ensure a safe return to athletics. These safety protocols exceed the State and Linn County health authoritites' guidelines.

"Our student-athletes are excited to get back to some sense of normalcy after the past six months," volleyball coach Jayme Frazier said. "Team workouts, even though modified based on guidelines, provide a feeling of hope that a full return to competition will happen at some point in the future."

The NWAC plans to resume competition in all sports starting in February 2021. For LBCC, volleyball, men's and women's basketball as well as baseball will all be starting competition in February. Schedules have been modified to reduce the number of games, minimize travel and include in-region competition only.

"We're just excited to be back," baseball coach Andy Peterson said. "With our season last spring being cut short, we didn't get to see what our team was capable of. Now, hopefully, we will."

Official schedules will be posted in the near future. All will be tentative and subject to change based on the current public health environments.

