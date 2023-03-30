Linn-Benton split four Northwest Athletic Conference baseball games this week with South Region opponent Lane.

The Roadrunners won 6-1 and 7-5 Thursday after losing 7-3 and 3-1 Wednesday, all at home.

Saturday’s games, originally scheduled to be played in Eugene, were moved to Linn-Benton.

In Thursday’s 6-1 victory, West Albany alum Chase Reynolds allowed seven hits, one unearned run and one walk with four strikeouts in his eight-inning start. Sweet Home grad Russell Holly pitched a scoreless ninth with one walk and one strikeout.

LB’s Cole Cramer and Titus Dumitru both had two hits. Cramer had one RBI and Dumitru walked twice.

In the seven-inning nightcap, all five runs scored against Roadrunners starter Dylan Rush in his complete-game six-hitter were unearned. The Roadrunners committed three errors to Lane’s four.

Rush gave up no walks and struck out five.

Aiden Dougherty had three hits and two RBIs, Vincent Iwamura had two hits and two RBIs and Trey Nelson two hits and one RBI.

LB (14-10, 9-7 South) plays a doubleheader next Thursday at Mt. Hood in Gresham.