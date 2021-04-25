Linn-Benton baseball: Roadrunners get the sweep

Linn-Benton swept both games of Sunday's doubleheader against Chemeketa, winning the first game 7-3 and a shortened second game 15-0, in NWAC South Region baseball action at Dick McClain Field.

In the opener, the Roadrunners (15-5) broke a scoreless deadlock in the bottom of the sixth inning when Jake Hoskins scored on a passed ball. Linn-Benton scored two more in the inning with Ruben Cedillo notching his fourth home run of the season and Ian McIntrye scored on Michael Soper's RBI single.

The Storm (8-8) tied the game at 3-3 in the seventh inning, before the Roadrunners rallied for three more runs in the eighth inning for the final margin.

William Fehrenbacher earned the win for the Roadrunners.

In the nightcap, the Roadrunners racked up 15 hits in just four at-bats in a five-inning shortened game because of the 10-run rule. Linn-Benton jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning, added eight runs in the third inning and had three more runs in the fourth inning.

Hoskins, Soper, McIntyre, Durham Sundberg and Emiliano Alarcon each collected two hits apiece for the Roadrunners. Soper led the effort with three RBIs.

Rhett Larson picked up the win for the Roadrunners.

Linn-Benton hosts Clackamas on Friday for a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m.

