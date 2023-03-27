Linn-Benton dropped three of four games to Lower Columbia in a non-regional Northwest Athletic Conference baseball series over the weekend.

The Roadrunners (12-8, 7-5 NWAC South) split Saturday’s doubleheader in Longview, Wash., losing 2-0 and winning 3-1. Lower Columbia took both games from host LB on Sunday, 5-3 and 5-2, with the second game going seven innings.

In Sunday’s opener, Crescent Valley graduate Noah Dewey pitched 4⅔ innings in a start, allowing two hits, two earned runs and two walks with five strikeouts. Teammate Broderick Stanaway pitched 2⅓ scoreless innings, giving up one hit and one walk with two strikeouts.

Durham Sundberg, Titus Dumitru, Kace Naone and Kyle Perkins all had two hits for the Roadrunners. Cole Cramer had a double.

In the nightcap, Cramer and Aidan Dougherty each had two hits.

Linn-Benton returns to South Region play Thursday hosting South leader Lane in a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m.