Linn-Benton athletes receive baseball, women's basketball awards

Linn-Benton Community College was represented by six players on the Northwest Athletic Conference South Region baseball first team.
Infielders Ruben Cedillo and Jake Hoskins, outfielders Ian McIntyre and Durham Sundberg, starting pitcher Taylor Ott and relief pitcher Rhett Larson all made the first team after helping the Roadrunners to a 30-9 record, 3.5 games ahead of runner-up Mount Hood (25-11).
LB’s Emilio Alarcon, JJ Hoover and Hoskins all received Gold Gloves for their defensive work.
Linn-Benton’s Andy Peterson was named coach of the year and Mike Takamori the assistant coach of the year. Peterson is a former Oregon State player. Takamori is a Crescent Valley High graduate who also played at Linn-Benton.
Cedillo batted .265 with five home runs, nine doubles, 22 RBIs, 26 runs scored and 11 stolen bases. Hoskins hit .338 with five doubles, 23 RBIs, 32 runs scored and eight stolen bases.
McIntyre batted .236 with six home runs, two triples, 10 doubles, 23 RBIs, 34 runs scored and 11 stolen bases. Sundberg hit .252 with three home runs, three doubles, 17 RBIs, 27 runs scored and 16 stolen bases.
Ott was 5-2 with a 3.82 earned-run average in an NWAC-leading 63 ⅔ innings pitcher over 11 starts. He struck out 56 and walked 18.
Larson was 3-0 with a 1.00 ERA and three saves while striking out 39 with four walks in 11 games.
Women’s basketball
Linn-Benton sophomore guard Elizabeth Chavez and freshman guard Grace Gaither were both named to the NWAC all-Southern Region team.
Chavez averaged 14.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists. Gaither averaged 14.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.0 steals.
The Roadrunners were 4-6 overall and 3-6 in league play.