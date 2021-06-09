 Skip to main content
Linn-Benton athletes receive baseball, women's basketball awards
LBCC athletics logo

Linn-Benton Community College was represented by six players on the Northwest Athletic Conference South Region baseball first team.

Infielders Ruben Cedillo and Jake Hoskins, outfielders Ian McIntyre and Durham Sundberg, starting pitcher Taylor Ott and relief pitcher Rhett Larson all made the first team after helping the Roadrunners to a 30-9 record, 3.5 games ahead of runner-up Mount Hood (25-11).

LB’s Emilio Alarcon, JJ Hoover and Hoskins all received Gold Gloves for their defensive work.

Linn-Benton’s Andy Peterson was named coach of the year and Mike Takamori the assistant coach of the year. Peterson is a former Oregon State player. Takamori is a Crescent Valley High graduate who also played at Linn-Benton.

Cedillo batted .265 with five home runs, nine doubles, 22 RBIs, 26 runs scored and 11 stolen bases. Hoskins hit .338 with five doubles, 23 RBIs, 32 runs scored and eight stolen bases.

McIntyre batted .236 with six home runs, two triples, 10 doubles, 23 RBIs, 34 runs scored and 11 stolen bases. Sundberg hit .252 with three home runs, three doubles, 17 RBIs, 27 runs scored and 16 stolen bases.

Ott was 5-2 with a 3.82 earned-run average in an NWAC-leading 63 ⅔ innings pitcher over 11 starts. He struck out 56 and walked 18.

Larson was 3-0 with a 1.00 ERA and three saves while striking out 39 with four walks in 11 games.

Women’s basketball

Linn-Benton sophomore guard Elizabeth Chavez and freshman guard Grace Gaither were both named to the NWAC all-Southern Region team.

Chavez averaged 14.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists. Gaither averaged 14.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.0 steals.

The Roadrunners were 4-6 overall and 3-6 in league play.

NWAC South Region baseball

Most valuable player: Rikuu Nishidi, Mount Hood

Coach of the year: Andy Peterson, Linn-Benton

Assistant coach of the year: Mike Takamori, Linn-Benton

FIRST TEAM

Infielders: Ruben Cedillo, Linn-Benton; Kaden Doten, Chemeketa; Jake Hoskins, Linn-Benton; Saige Keep, Mount Hood; Damon Manasa, Clackamas

Outfielders: Matt Lehrback, Clackamas; Ian McIntyre, Linn-Benton; Trevor Saire, Mount Hood; Noah Sumbicay, Southwestern Oregon; Durham Sundberg, Linn-Benton

Catcher: Ezra Samperi, Mount Hood

Designated hitter: Jeff Fripp, Southwestern Oregon

Utility: Jacob Cobb, Mount Hood

Starting pitchers: Jacob Biesterfeld, Mount Hood; Drake Borschowa, Chemeketa; Taylor Ott, Linn-Benton; Jace Stoffal, Umpqua

Relief pitchers: Eric Kessler, Chemeketa; Rhett Larson, Linn-Benton

SECOND TEAM

Infielders: Ray Gonzalez, Clackamas; Adam Stevens, Mount Hood; Charlie Updegrave, Umpqua; Jack Van Remortel, Umpqua; Tyson Wallace, Umpqua

Catcher: Jacob Morrow, Linn-Benton

Designated hitter: Jacob Dukart, Mount Hood

Utility: Kane Kianunis, Chemeketa

Starting pitchers: Carson Angeroth, Umpqua; Eric Hill, Linn-Benton; Kyle Larsen, Clackamas; Jeffrey Nelson, Mount Hood

Relief pitchers: Tucker Grote, Mount Hood; Preston Johnson, Umpqua

GOLD GLOVES

Rikuu Nishida, Mount Hood; Ezra Samperi, Mount Hood; Trevor Saire, Mount Hood; AJ Dix, Chemeketa; Drake Borschowa, Chemeketa; Emiliano Alarcon, Linn-Benton; Jake Hoskins, Linn-Benton; JJ Hoover, Linn-Benton; Matthew Lehrback, Clackamas

NWAC South Region women's basketball

Most valuable player: Brooke Bullock, Clackamas

Coach of the year: Greg Sheley, Lane

FIRST TEAM

Brooke Bullock, Clackamas; Elizabeth Chavez, Linn-Benton; Grace Gaither, Linn-Benton; Bella Hamel, Lane; Fallon Hanson, Umpqua; Mia Martineau, Clackamas; Marri Martinez, Chemeketa; Kendra McAninch, Lane; Ashley Parry, Mount Hood; Sierra Schepelle, Lane

