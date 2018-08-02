Editor's note: This story has changed as the American Legion on Friday ruled Briley Knight was ineligible and that Mid-Valley must forfeit the state title and will not travel to the regional tournament. Go heare to read more: http://bit.ly/2AEKC7X
Troy Babbitt took every step he could to ensure that Briley Knight was eligible to play for his team.
Mid-Valley’s coach also wanted to make sure he didn’t jeopardize his team’s season, which had reached its peak after a league title and a berth in the state title game.
Knight, a 2018 Crescent Valley High grad headed for the University of Utah, has played this summer with the West Coast League’s Corvallis Knights, a collegiate wood bat team. But he was also on the roster as a second-year player with the Albany-based Mid-Valley Southpaws.
Babbitt entered Wednesday’s Oregon AAA American Legion baseball final with Medford at Roseburg’s Legion Field — with Knight pitching and batting in the leadoff spot — believing everything was in place and by the book.
Only after the game — which Mid-Valley won 6-2 — did he learn that Medford had filed a protest with American Legion officials, citing a rule regarding the number of teams on which a player can participate.
Babbitt said Medford was denied its protest Thursday questioning Knight’s eligibility, and the Southpaws will head to the Northwest Region 7 tournament next week in Missoula, Montana.
“We followed to a ‘T’ what they told us to do,” Babbitt said Thursday afternoon. “I was told by our state chairman and the national commissioner that he was eligible.”
Knight didn’t play for Mid-Valley against Corvallis in its first game of the day Wednesday.
Babbitt said he sacrificed a spot on his roster, which in American Legion is limited to 18 players, to leave open the possibility that Knight might play for the team again.
“My hope wasn’t to possibly have him for one day,” the coach said.
He added that having Knight on the roster was a strategical move made within the rules of American Legion baseball.
Corvallis Knights coach Brooke Knight, Briley’s father, said Briley considered playing for the Southpaws this summer when he was struggling offensively but eventually decided to stay with the Knights.
Babbitt said he received assurances from state American Legion baseball chairman Ronnie Long, former state chairman Rod Trask and Area IV manager Les Duman before Wednesday’s game against Corvallis that Knight was eligible.
Dating back to June, Long and Duman were aware of Knight’s ongoing participation with the Corvallis Knights, Babbitt added.
At the request of the state Legion officials, Knight was removed from the Corvallis Knights roster so that he would be eligible for the state tournament.
The state Legion officials also contacted the national office in Indianapolis before Wednesday’s games to confirm Knight’s eligibility, Babbitt said.
The Mid-Valley program and Babbitt have received some backlash on social media regarding Knight’s participation.
Babbitt said it was “disappointing” because some people don’t understand the work that’s been done to build the program in his seven years. The championship was the first for an Albany American Legion team in 64 years.
Knight pitched four scoreless innings against Medford, allowing three hits and a walk with four strikeouts. He also hit 1 for 2 with two runs scored.
Knight, this spring’s Oregon 5A player of the year, was hit in the shoulder by a pitch while batting in the fourth inning. He stayed in the game but left immediately after the inning to have the shoulder examined back in Corvallis.
Knight won’t play in the regional tournament in order to recover from the injury, Babbitt said.
Medford defeated Mid-Valley 12-0 in six innings Sunday in a second-round tournament game.
The Southpaws came back to win three straight one-run games against Hillsboro (3-2), Dallas (6-5) and Corvallis (4-3) to get another meeting with Medford, which had won the four previous state titles.
Mid-Valley opens the eight-team regional tournament Aug. 8 against the Washington state champion.
