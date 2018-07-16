The Mid-Valley Southpaws American Legion baseball team can wrap up the Area III title when they host Corvallis Gerding Builders in a home doubleheader on Tuesday.
First pitch of the opener is set for 4:30 p.m. at West Albany High. The finale is set for 6 p.m. Wednesday at Taylor Field in Corvallis.
The Southpaws (10-2) hold a three-game lead over both Corvallis (7-5) and Dallas (7-5).
Mid-Valley holds the tiebreaker over Dallas, which wraps the season with a three-game series against Salem on Thursday and Friday.
The Southpaws clinched at least a share of the title with a 7-4, nine-inning win at Mid-Coast on Sunday.
Chase Reynolds picked up the win with two innings of relief. He had three strikeouts. Cody Johnson and Jayce Lien both tossed three innings and Kevin Crowell picked up the save.
Caleb Beach, Connor Spevacek and Cade Perrizo all went 2 for 4 with Perrizo adding two RBIs and Beach and Spevacek each driving in one.
