Corvallis Gerding Builders picked up a valuable victory and Mid-Valley clinched the outright Area III championship during Tuesday’s American Legion baseball doubleheader at Memorial Stadium.
The Marketmen rolled to a 12-6 Game 1 win while the Southpaws earned an 8-3 decision in the finale, securing an automatic berth to the state tournament.
“It’s a lot of work,” Mid-Valley coach Troy Babbitt said. “It was a year of parity in this league from top to bottom. The team that’s in last place (Newport) took us to extra innings twice and we won the other game by one run. This league has been really tough, so for these guys to come and fight every day, grind, hold leads and come back when down … I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
Mid-Valley will participate in the AAA state tournament, which runs July 28-31 in Klamath Falls, for the second straight year. The Southpaws conclude their three-game series with Corvallis (8-6) at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Taylor Field before hosting Roseburg for a nonleague matchup on Thursday.
The Marketmen are tied with Dallas (7-5) for second in Area III. Dallas owns the tiebreaker with Corvallis and wraps up its regular season with a three-game set against Salem on Thursday and Friday.
Area III’s runner-up hosts a best-of-3 super regional while the third-place team hits the road.
“Tomorrow’s game could be the difference in whether we host or travel for the (state tournament) play-in series,” Corvallis coach Evan Hilberg said. “And obviously we’d much rather be at home where we’re comfortable, so tomorrow’s game is just as big for us.”
Brendan Bliss, Cody Johnson and Tanner Rice all finished the doubleheader with three hits apiece for Mid-Valley. Logan Williams was Corvallis’ top batter, going a combined 4 for 6 with two doubles, a triple and three RBIs.
Williams (RBI single) and Ben Leid (sacrifice fly) staked Corvallis to a 2-0 first-inning lead in the opener.
Mid-Valley plated lone runs in its first two at-bats to tie the game. Cade Perrizo stroked an RBI double and Bliss singled home Kevin Crowell, who reached on a fielder’s choice.
Corvallis seized control by sending nine to the plate during a four-run top of the fifth.
Sean Little worked a leadoff walk and Grant Carley followed with a two-run homer to straight away left. Nolan Jackson knocked in two more with a double off the wall in center and Justin Doyle made it 7-2 with a sacrifice fly.
Corvallis added two more in the sixth on an Azel Bumpus solo homer and Williams RBI double. The Southpaws got two back in the home half, but reliever Riley Smith struck out Bliss for the inning’s final out.
A Bumpus two-RBI double capped a three-run seventh that left the Marketmen up 12-4.
Ethan Krupp allowed four runs on six hits in 5⅔ innings to get the win. Krupp, a right-hander from Crescent Valley High, struck out four and walked five.
Jayce Lien took the loss, surrendering seven runs on seven hits in five innings.
Williams went 3 for 4 while Bumpus and Doyle finished with two hits apiece. Rice paced the Southpaws with a pair of RBI singles.
The Marketmen grabbed a 1-0 lead in the finale before Mid-Valley plated five runs in the second inning.
With one down and the bases loaded, Cooper Hartsell ripped an RBI single to right that got by Jackson. Two more runs came home on the play while Hartsell pulled into third.
The West Albany product then scored on a Caleb Beach squeeze bunt and Taylor Holder made it 5-1 with an RBI single.
Babbitt was happy with the way Mid-Valley responded to the loss.
“You have to flush,” he said. “Baseball is a game of what happens happens, good or bad. You have to learn and move on, and they did a good job of taking their 30 minutes and forgetting about what just happened.”
Corvallis answered with a two-run third, including a James Anderson double that brought home Carley. Williams also had a sacrifice fly during the inning.
The Southpaws added another unearned run in the fifth to go up 6-3. The Marketmen committed five errors in the loss while Mid-Valley had three in Game 1.
“It’s hard to win games like that against a really good team,” Hilberg said. “First game we played good baseball, pitched well and hit the ball around. Second game was the opposite, we kind of flipped sides there.”
The lead grew to 8-3 in the sixth on a Chase Reynolds RBI double and Evan Cyrus sac fly.
Holder worked 4⅔ strong innings to get the win, scattering five hits with eight strikeouts and four walks. Corvallis scored three runs against the hard-throwing righty.
Reynolds retired the final seven Marketmen in order to get the save.
The loss went to Owen Shellhammer, who allowed six runs (one earned) in five innings.
