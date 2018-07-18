The road to the AAA state tournament will run through Taylor Field.
In Wednesday night’s Area III American Legion baseball finale, Grant Carley went the distance as Corvallis Gerding Builders bashed its way to a 12-2, six-inning win over visiting Mid-Valley. The victory guarantees the Marketmen (9-6 league) home field advantage for next week’s best-of-3 super regionals.
“That’s huge,” said Carley, a recent Santiam Christian High graduate. “I think we all love playing here, it’s a great atmosphere and there’s a lot of history behind it. Just to be here and host a playoff series is something from the beginning of the season that we’ve looked forward to.”
Corvallis will finish second or third in Area III. Dallas (7-5) and Salem (7-5) open a three-game series on Thursday.
Mid-Valley (11-4), which split a doubleheader with the Marketmen Tuesday night, won the league and have already clinched a state tournament berth.
Carley (2-0) needed just 65 pitches to get through six innings, giving up two runs on five hits with four strikeouts and one walk. The 2018 3A state player of the year retired 10 straight Southpaws in the middle of the game.
“Grant threw a lot of strikes and was really efficient,” Corvallis coach Evan Hilberg said. “Our guys came out swinging at the beginning of the game and kept swinging it throughout, so that was good to see. But Grant really set the tone on the mound.”
The Marketmen scored 12 unanswered runs to end the game, including a walk-off RBI single by Azel Bumpus that triggered the mercy rule. After Mid-Valley jumped out to a 2-0 lead, Corvallis plated four runs in the second and two more in the third.
“Once we started to get the momentum going, I just thrived on that,” Carley said. “We just played defense so well tonight and it gave me so much more confidence on the mound knowing that I could throw strikes and if they put the ball in play, we are going to make plays on defense. Lots of credit to them for that.”
Cody Johnson took the loss, giving up seven runs on eight hits in 3⅓ innings.
Logan Williams went 3 for 4 with three runs scored while Corvallis teammates Sean Little, Nolan Jackson, Kyle Killen, Roy Williams, Justin Doyle and Bumpus all had two hits apiece.
Tanner Rice opened the second with a base hit and scored on a Bryce Efraimson double. Jayce Lien then singled home Efraimson for an early 2-0 Southpaws lead.
Corvallis plated four in the home half, getting two-RBI hits from Roy Williams (single) and Little (double). One inning later, Jackson and Doyle each recorded run-scoring singles to put the Marketmen up 6-2.
The lead swelled to 9-2 in the fourth as Corvallis strung together five consecutive base hits while benefiting from two Mid-Valley errors.
The Southpaws finished with six errors.
“They’ll definitely have to let this one go and prepare for what they’ve got to do in a week and a half,” Mid-Valley coach Troy Babbitt. “But that’s not the way you want to end the regular season.”
Corvallis tallied three more runs in the sixth to end the game.
Mid-Valley will play Roseburg in a nonleague matchup on Thursday in preparation for the state tournament, which runs July 28 through August 1 in Roseburg (Note: Tuesday’s game story had the wrong dates and location for the state tournament).
The Marketmen have a tournament at Newport this weekend and will host a super regional next Tuesday and Wednesday for a state tournament berth.
