Legion baseball: Holpuch tosses 1-hitter to lead Marketmen
LEGION BASEBALL

Legion baseball: Holpuch tosses 1-hitter to lead Marketmen

Gerding Builders STOCK
Andy Cripe, Mid-Valley Media

Corvallis pitcher Garrett Holpuch allowed one hit and two walks while striking out six in a complete-game effort to earn a 1-0 American Legion baseball shutout of the Post 58 Crushers on Monday at Hansen Stadium at Taylor Field.

The Marketmen collected just three hits but had two back-to-back as Walker Still doubled in Cameron Ordway, who also doubled, for a 1-0 lead in the second. Marcus Allen has the third hits, also a double.

Corvallis (5-5) is home against Mt. Hood Select Post 1 on Tuesday.

