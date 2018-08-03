Two days after winning the program’s first state title since 1954, the Mid-Valley Southpaws were stripped of their trophy Friday morning by American Legion officials.
Mid-Valley defeated Medford 6-2 in Wednesday’s AAA state title game to earn a spot in next week’s Northwest Region 7 tournament. Briley Knight, who was on the Southpaws’ roster but had spent the summer with the Corvallis Knights, pitched and batted leadoff in the win.
The Mustangs lodged a protest with officials after the loss, citing that Knight was not allowed to play for multiple teams. The American Legion National Appeals Board announced Friday that Knight was ineligible, requiring Mid-Valley to forfeit the championship.
According to a report in the Medford Mail Tribune, Southpaws coach Troy Babbitt is in discussions with state and national American Legion officials to appeal the ruling. Babbitt told the Gazette-Times and Democrat-Herald Thursday that state chairman Ron Long said Medford’s appeal had been denied and was under the impression that the matter was over.
“Based on ongoing communication at state (Ron Long) and national (Steve Cloud) levels, our regional plans continue,” Babbitt tweeted Friday. “CLEAR directives given by these parties throughout the entire process, fully aware of (Knight’s) ongoing and current participation with another organization.”
Babbitt did not respond to messages left Friday by the Gazette-Times and Democrat-Herald.
Knight, a 2018 Crescent Valley High graduate and the 5A state player of the year, suited up for the Southpaws last season and has played for the West Coast League’s Corvallis Knights this summer. Knight was kept on the 18-man roster by Mid-Valley on the possibility of a midseason return.
When the opportunity arose at the AAA state tournament, Babbitt said he cleared Knight’s eligibility with officials.
“We followed to a ‘T’ what they told us to do,” Babbitt said Thursday. “I was told by our state chairman and the national commissioner that he was eligible.”
Babbitt told the Gazette-Times and Democrat-Herald that former state chairman Rod Trask and Area IV manager Les Duman also signed off on Knight’s eligibility. Long and Duman were aware of Knight’s ongoing participation with the Corvallis Knights, Babbitt said.
“Patiently waiting for Ron Long and Steve Cloud to share all facts, with all parties,” Brooke Knight tweeted Friday. Brooke, Briley’s father, manages the Corvallis Knights. “It’s important gentlemen … we all expect a higher standard. This was 100 percent your call. Tell the story.”
In a press release, the National Appeals Board indicated that Mid-Valley was in violation of Rule 4.D regarding player recruiting and transfers and Rule 6.D regarding team and player certification and dual participation. All decisions made by the Nationals Appeals Board are final, the release stated.
The issue appears to stem from Briley Knight playing for the Corvallis Knights during the early portions of the AAA state tournament. Knight went 1 for 4 with a run scored in Corvallis’ 12-3 victory over Bend Tuesday night, one day prior to the state tournament finals.
Knight, a Utah signee, is batting .229 (33 for 144) for Corvallis this season. He pitched four scoreless innings in the finals for Mid-Valley and was 1 for 2 at the plate with two runs scored, exiting the game early after getting hit by a pitch in the shoulder.
The ruling gives Medford its fifth consecutive state title.
