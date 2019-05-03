Zack Short is a bit surprised by the throwing marks he put up this past winter and now in the spring.
But he knows the reasons for those marks, which have helped him join the nation’s elite.
In February, the Lebanon High alum became University of Idaho’s first competitor in the NCAA indoor track and field championships. Short, a junior, placed 15th in the shot put and earned second team All-America honors.
He set the Big Sky Conference’s record in the event early in the season and broke his own mark several more times, including a toss of 65 feet even to win the conference championship.
Short credits his success to getting stronger and his time with Brett Olsen, the Vandals’ first-year throwing coach.
“We put in a lot of great work in the fall and Brett’s coaching is great,” he said. “It’s been way better than I expected coming into the season and I’m really excited how consistent I am at those further distances.”
Short says his indoor season success provided some momentum for outdoor, which has produced more good marks.
“He is a fantastic competitor, so it doesn’t surprise me that he put it together when the meet came as well. I don’t know if I fully expected (65-0), but it doesn’t necessarily surprise me,” Vandals head coach Tim Cawley told The Argonaut, Idaho’s student newspaper, back in March. “The whole goal was setting him up for outdoors, so we are a little ahead of the game from where we thought we would be right now.”
Short entered the week ranked 20th in the shot put (61-8¼) and 48th in the discus (175-8) in the West region outdoor season list. The top 48 at the end of the regular season qualify for the West Preliminary meet, May 23 -25 in Sacramento, California.
At last weekend’s OSU High Performance Meet in Corvallis, Short won the shot put (60-9¼) and was third in the discus (169-5). That led to his third Big Sky male field athlete of the week award in the month of April.
Olsen, previously at University of La Verne in Southern California, brought a training style different from what Short was used to the previous two years. But Short is confident in the path he’s on and excited about where it’s taken him and what the future holds.
“He’s brought in a lot of new things that we’ve tried,” Short said of Olsen. A different perspective of the throw and a different game plan of what we’re trying to do and tailored to my strengths.”
Short isn’t the only one in the family finding success.
His sister, Amanda Short, throws the javelin at Western Washington University after transferring from Western Oregon.
An elbow injury kept her away from the sport for almost two years.
But that hasn’t prevented her from some big throws. Also a junior, Amanda threw a personal-best 156-3 this past weekend, giving her the sixth-best mark in NCAA Division II this season.
Brother and sister were high school standouts at Lebanon.
Amanda, the older of the two, also played volleyball at Western Oregon after a solid career with the Warriors.
Zack was a two-time state champion in the shot put and a four-time state qualifier in the event. He also placed three times at state in the discus and javelin.
He’s made steady improvement in the shot each spring since getting to Idaho.
Short threw 56-8 as a freshman and 59-7¾ as a sophomore last year. He’s thrown past his 2018 season-best mark in four of five meets this season.
His current PR – 61-8 ¼ -- came at the Triton Invitational in mid-April in San Diego.
Next week brings the Big Sky Conference outdoor championships in Missoula, Montana, followed by the NCAA West regional May 23-25 in Sacramento. If the regional goes well, he’ll be competing in the NCAA championship meet the first week of June in Austin, Texas.
Short trusts his training and believes that better throws are ahead.
“I was feeling pretty run down a few weeks ago,” he said. “I knew, this is going to suck right now but it’s all for later and it’s going to be a lot better down the road when I’m feeling fresh and moving fast.”