AUBURN, Wash. — Amyr Lowe had 16 points and nine rebounds as the Linn-Benton Community College women’s basketball team routed Green River 80-43 on Sunday afternoon.

Marri-Anna Martinez added 13 points and Antonia Gonzalez chipped in 11 points and five rebounds as the Roadrunners got 39 points off their bench.

LBCC broke the game open with a 26-7 edge in the third period.

The Roadrunners won despite shooting 1 for 19 from beyond the 3-point line. They had 26 offensive rebounds and won the battle on the glass 66-37.

LBCC is 6-1 and idle until Dec. 19.

