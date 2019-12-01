AUBURN, Wash. — Amyr Lowe had 16 points and nine rebounds as the Linn-Benton Community College women’s basketball team routed Green River 80-43 on Sunday afternoon.
Marri-Anna Martinez added 13 points and Antonia Gonzalez chipped in 11 points and five rebounds as the Roadrunners got 39 points off their bench.
LBCC broke the game open with a 26-7 edge in the third period.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
The Roadrunners won despite shooting 1 for 19 from beyond the 3-point line. They had 26 offensive rebounds and won the battle on the glass 66-37.
LBCC is 6-1 and idle until Dec. 19.