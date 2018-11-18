EUGENE — Kalli Frieze had 17 points to lead three players in double figures as the Linn-Benton Community College women’s basketball team earned an 80-73 victory over Treasure Valley on Sunday.
Amyr Lowe added 15 and Kelsey Clark 14 to help the Roadrunners go 2-1 at the Titan Classic at Lane Community College.
Frieze was named to the all-tournament team after averaging 12.3 points and 11.3 rebounds per game.
The Roadrunners shot 24 for 55 from the floor, including 9 for 19 from 3.
LB is idle until Dec. 7 when the Roadrunners take on Everett at the EvCC Basketball Classic.